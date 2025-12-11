<p>Mullanpur: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in the second T20I here on Thursday.</p><p>India, who lead the five-match series 1-0, are fielding an unchanged playing XI.</p>.<p>South Africa, on the other hand, have made three changes with Reeza Hendricks, George Linde and Ottneil Baartman replacing Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje.</p>.India vs South Africa: Focus on Gill and Hardik's return as India begin official preparations for T20 World Cup .<p><strong>Teams -</strong></p><p>India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.</p><p>South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.</p>