Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India opt to field against South Africa in 2nd T20I

India, who lead the five-match series 1-0, are fielding an unchanged playing XI.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 13:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 13:29 IST
Cricket newsIndiaSouth AfricaT20I

Follow us on :

Follow Us