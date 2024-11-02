India reach 195/5, trail New Zealand by 40 runs at lunch on day 2

<p>Mumbai: India reached 195/5 to trail New Zealand by 40 runs at lunch on day two of the third and final Test here on Saturday.</p>.<p>Resuming at their overnight score of 86/4, Rishabh Pant (60) played a counter-attacking innings and raced to his fifty, while Shubman Gill (70 not out) also scored a half century.</p>.India vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Hosts let go of advantage.<p>New Zealand were guilty of dropping a couple of catches but Ish Sodhi found the breakthrough for the tourists when he trapped Pant leg before in the 38th over.</p>.<p>New Zealand had scored 235 in their first innings.</p>.<p><strong>Brief Scores:</strong> </p><p>New Zealand 1st inning 235 all out in 65.4.1 overs (Daryl Mitchell 82, Will Young 71; Ravindra Jadeja 5/65, Washington Sundar 4/81) </p><p>India 1st innings: 195 for 5 in 43 overs (Shubman Gill 70 not out, Rishabh Pant 60; Ajaz Patel 2/76) </p>