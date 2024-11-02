Home
India reach 195/5, trail New Zealand by 40 runs at lunch on day 2

Resuming at their overnight score of 86/4, Rishabh Pant (60) played a counter-attacking innings and raced to his fifty, while Shubman Gill (70 not out) also scored a half century.
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 06:32 IST

