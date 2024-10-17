India record lowest Test innings total at home; bowled out for 46 against New Zealand

<p>Bengaluru: India were on Thursday bowled for just 46 runs in their first innings, their lowest total in a home Test on the second day of the rain-hit opening Test against New Zealand here.</p><p>India's previous lowest score at home was 75, recorded against West Indies in New Delhi in 1987.</p><p>The Indian batters struggled to negotiate the conditions, folding in 31.1 overs. As many as five Indian batters returned without bothering the scorer Rishabh Pant top-scored for the hosts with his 20 off 49 balls.</p><p>Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) was the only other batter to reach double digits.</p><p>Matt Henry (5/15), William O'Rourke (4/22), and Tim Southee (1/8) were in fine form, dominating the proceedings as India lost six wickets for just 34 runs during a stunning first session.</p><p>In the second session, India could add only 12 runs, losing the remaining four wickets.</p><p>Brief Scores:</p><p>India 1st innings: 46 all out in 31.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 13, Rishabh Pant 20; Matt Henry 5/15, William O’Rourke 4/22, Tim Southee 1/8).</p>