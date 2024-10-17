Home
India record lowest Test innings total at home; bowled out for 46 against New Zealand

India's previous lowest score at home was 75, recorded against West Indies in New Delhi in 1987.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 07:53 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 07:53 IST
