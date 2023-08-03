India restrict West Indies to 149 for 6 in first T20I

West Indies scored a modest 149 for six against India in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, skipper Rovman Powell led the way with 48 off 32 balls, while Nicholas Pooran made 41 off 34 deliveries.

For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/24), playing his first match of the tour, and Arshdeep Singh (2/31) picked up two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 149 for six in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 48, Nicholas Pooran 41; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/24, Arshdeep Singh 2/31).