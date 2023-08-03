India restrict West Indies to 149 for 6 in first T20I

India restrict West Indies to 149 for 6 in first T20I

Opting to bat, skipper Rovman Powell led the way with 48 off 32 balls, while Nicholas Pooran made 41 off 34 deliveries. 

PTI
PTI, Tarouba,
  • Aug 03 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 22:46 ist
Credit: X/@ICC

West Indies scored a modest 149 for six against India in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, skipper Rovman Powell led the way with 48 off 32 balls, while Nicholas Pooran made 41 off 34 deliveries. 

For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/24), playing his first match of the tour, and Arshdeep Singh (2/31) picked up two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 149 for six in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 48, Nicholas Pooran 41; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/24, Arshdeep Singh 2/31).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Indies
Sports News
T20
T20I series
Cricket

Related videos

What's Brewing

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 