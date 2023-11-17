India's seamless succession phenomenon of batting legacy

“Every time he comes on to the park, he does something special, and just how consistently he's been able to do it for the past 10-15 years is what is really inspiring,” Gill said after Kohli scored his 50th One-Day International century on Wednesday. "I think for me, it's not so much about the skill that he has, but it's more about the hunger when he goes there and the intensity with which he plays the game is what inspires me. To be able to have that consistently for as long as he's been doing it is what really inspires me.”