India set to tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs

The matches are significant from Zimbabwe's point of view as the points from the series will count towards qualification for next year's ODI World Cup

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 08 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 22:01 ist

India are set to tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series next month.

The dates are yet to be officially announced, but 'Cricbuzz' has reported that the three games, which will be part of the ICC One-Day Super League, have been tentatively scheduled for August 18, 20 and 22 respectively.

The matches are significant from Zimbabwe's point of view as the points from the series will count towards qualification for next year's ODI World Cup.

"We are absolutely delighted to host India and we look forward to a competitive and memorable series," a Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) official was quoted as saying by the cricket portal.

The tour to the African nation is the first for India in six years. The last time India was there was when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side had played three ODIs and as many T20Is in June-July 2016. 

Zimbabwe
Cricket news
Sports News
Team India

