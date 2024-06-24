Wolvaardt: Learning the art of managing duel roles

I had a tough tour to Australia to start the year and then made a switch to be in pretty good form since then. But what's funny is that I haven’t changed (technically) too much since that tour. I guess cricket is a funny game. Sometimes it works and sometimes you nick off early. In the first game (4 runs in 4 balls) I got a pretty good delivery and in the second game I scored runs (135 n.o.). But I don't think my mindset was any different. The game can be a bit cruel sometimes. I'm just enjoying the good form while it lasts (scored 61 off 57 in the 3rd ODI).