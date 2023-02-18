Aus at 61/1 vs India at end of day 2; lead by 62 runs

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Australia at 61/1 at end of day 2; lead by 62 runs

After bowling the hosts out for 262 in the third session, the Aussies saw opener Usman Khawaja go for 6 off 13 balls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 18 2023, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 17:13 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Australia are at 61/1 at the end of day 2 of the second Test against India, at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

After bowling the hosts out for 262 in the third session, the Aussies saw opener Usman Khawaja go for 6 off 13 balls, with Ravindra Jadeja getting the wicket.

Australia currently leads the second Test by 62 runs.

More to follow...

