India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 Final Live: AUS win toss, opt to bowl; Unchanged Playing XIs for both teams

India's Rohit Sharma in action during the coin toss as Australia's Pat Cummins looks on at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Image: REUTERS
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.
I would have batted first. Looks a good pitch, big game, put runs on the board. It's going to be amazing, everytime we play here, the crowd come out in large numbers. The biggest occasion in the cricketing event. We have to stay nice and calm. It's a dream come true to be captaining the team in the final. I know what lies in front of us. We need to play well and get the result. You got to make the right decisions on the field. That's something we've done consistently in the last 10 games. We are playing the same team.Rohit Sharma (India Captain)
We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven't really put a foot wrong ever since. It's all set up perfectly. We've played these guys a lot. Same team as the semi-final.Pat Cummins (Australia Captain)
Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins have exchanged team sheets in the middle and are now ready for the toss. What will the winning captain choose today? Stay tuned for all the updates.
Very important to stay focused and do the job. The atmosphere is great, the family is always going to be there. We are always going to get support when we play at home. But what is important is to do a job for India and stay in the moment.Jasprit Bumrah
Ravi Shastri in his assessment of the Pitch and Conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad says, "Pitch number five. Same wicket that was used for India vs Pakistan. It's different from that one because it's been left open for quite a long time. It looks very dry, not much rolling. Looks patchy especially in the areas where spinners will land the ball. I expect it to turn a bit. Dew is uncontrollable. If there's no dew, you could be in trouble. Batting first, getting runs on the board is premium. But India won't be too bothered either way."
Rohit Sharma of Borivali, Virat Kohli of Paschim Vihar and Mohammed Shami of Amroha are all bound by a common thread.
They didn't get anything on platter and know the value of standing on top of the world after years of blood, sweat and hard work.
Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Mohammed Shami celebrate after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 first semi-final match against New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo