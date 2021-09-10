India vs England 5th Test cancelled as India forfeit match amid Covid-19 scare

The fifth and final Test between England and India due to start today in Manchester has been cancelled as Virat Kohli's team forfeits match amid Covid-19 scare.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," the ECB said in a statement.

This comes after intense discussions between the BCCI and the ECB following India's assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar testing positive for Covid-19 test on Wednesday.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of Covid cases inside the camp, India are unable to field a team and will regrettably instead forfeit the match," according to the statement.

Further information will be shared in due course, the ECB added.

A number of India players reportedly expressed reservations about taking the field even though the entire squad returned negative RT-PCR tests on Thursday. They will now undergo a further round of Covid-19 tests with hope that the match may be able to start over the weekend.

Check out the latest DH Videos here: