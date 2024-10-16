Home
India vs New Zealand | Rain has final say on Day 1

Forecasts had warned of heavy to mild downpour throughout the day and after a few visits to the ground during brief rain-breaks, the match officials decided to call off the match at around 2.30 pm.
Madhu Jawali
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 13:16 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 04:23 IST
