India vs NZ: 2nd ODI called off due to persistent rain

India vs New Zealand: Rain plays spoilsport, 2nd ODI abandoned after two interruptions

The game could not resume after the second rain-forced break when India were 89 for one in 12.5 overs

PTI
PTI, Hamilton,
  • Nov 27 2022, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2022, 13:01 ist
Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Shubman Gill leave the field during a rain delay during their one day international cricket match in Hamilton. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The second One-day International between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to persistent rain here on Sunday.

New Zealand inserted India to bat after winning the toss but only 12.5 overs could be possible as twice the game had to be stopped due to rain.

The game could not resume after the second rain-forced break when India were 89 for one in 12.5 overs.

India lost Shikhar Dhawan (3) before Shubman Gill (45) and Suryakumar Yadav (34) added 66 runs for the second wicket.

Rain first stopped play when India were 22 for no loss.

New Zealand are leading the series 1-0, having won the Auckland ODI by seven wickets.

The final match of the series will be played on Wednesday in Christchurch. 

