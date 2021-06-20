WTC Final: Match resumes after wet outfield delays play

India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final, Day 3: Match resumes after play delayed due to wet outfield

The BCCI added that play could continue till 11:30 pm IST, should there be any further delays while releasing the session timings for the day

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 20 2021, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 15:51 ist
Virat Kohli (L) and Ajinkya Rahane walk to the wicket at the start of play on the Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final between New Zealand and India in Southampton. Credit: AFP Photo

The play on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand on Sunday resumed after it was delayed due to a wet outfield.

The BCCI added that play could continue till 11:30 pm IST, should there be any further delays while releasing the session timings for the day.

India were at 146/3 at the Stumps on Day 2.

 

India vs New Zealand
World Test Championship
World Test Championship Final
Cricket
sports

