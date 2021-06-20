India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final, Day 3: Match resumes after play delayed due to wet outfield

The play on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand on Sunday resumed after it was delayed due to a wet outfield.
The BCCI added that play could continue till 11:30 pm IST, should there be any further delays while releasing the session timings for the day.
Session timings for Day 3
Session 1 - 1100 - 1300
Session 2 - 1340 - 1555
Session 3 - 1615 - 1830
Play can go on until 1900 hours.#WTC21 Final https://t.co/dLDHzg562h
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2021
India were at 146/3 at the Stumps on Day 2.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal
Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'
The art of probing the universe’s origins explained
Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs
Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties
This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines
Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades
Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes
Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna