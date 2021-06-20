India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final, Day 3: Match resumes after play delayed due to wet outfield

The play on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand on Sunday resumed after it was delayed due to a wet outfield.

The BCCI added that play could continue till 11:30 pm IST, should there be any further delays while releasing the session timings for the day.

Session timings for Day 3 Session 1 - 1100 - 1300

Session 2 - 1340 - 1555

Session 3 - 1615 - 1830 Play can go on until 1900 hours.#WTC21 Final https://t.co/dLDHzg562h — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2021

India were at 146/3 at the Stumps on Day 2.