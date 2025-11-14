Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs South Africa: Bumrah and Siraj rattle visitors

The hosts produced a clinical bowling effort led by pacer Jasprit Bumrah to reduce South Africa to 154 for 8 at tea on the opening day of the first Test.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 08:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 08:43 IST
sportsCricketJasprit BumrahTemba BavumaIndia vs South Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us