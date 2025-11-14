<p>Jasprit Bumrah (3-23) and Mohammed Siraj (2-47) pulled the plug on South Africa as the visitors collapsed to 154 for eight at tea on the opening day of the first cricket Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.</p><p>Opting to bat, South Africa were 57 for no loss at one stage but Bumrah dismissed both the openers Ryan Rickelton (23) and Aiden Markram (31) and then left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (2/36) got rid of skipper Temba Bavuma (3).</p>.India vs South Africa: Bumrah strikes early, visitors 105 for three at lunch.<p>In the second session, Bumrah and Kuldeep added one more wicket to their tally, while Siraj redeemed himself with two quick wickets.</p><p>At the stroke of tea, Axar Patel dismissed Corbin Bosch (3) LBW to leave South Africa struggling at Edens Garden.</p><p>At the break, Tristan Stubbs (15 batting) was at the crease.</p>.India vs South Africa: Bumrah strikes early, visitors 105 for three at lunch.<p>Earlier, India sprang a bold selection call under Gautam Gambhir’s think-tank, fielding four spinners for the first time since the 2012 Nagpur Test vs England, recalling Patel in place of designated No. 3 Sai Sudharsan, who was seen training separately with physio Adrian Le Roux in the morning.</p><p>South Africa picked just two spinners, leaving out Senuran Muthusamy -- Player of the Series in their 1-1 draw in Pakistan while Kagiso Rabada’s rib injury meant Marco Jansen and Mumbai Indians pacer Corbin Bosch formed their two-man pace attack.</p><p>All-rounder Washington Sundar is slated to bat at No.3. </p><p>The second Test of the two-match series will be held at Guwahati from November 22.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>