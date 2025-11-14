<p>Jasprit Bumrah put the skid on South Africa as the visitors crawled to 105 for three after opting to take first use of the wicket in the first cricket Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday (November 14).</p><p>Bumrah (2/9) dismissed both the openers Ryan Rickelton (23) and Aiden Markram (31) after South Africa were off to a good start, reaching 57 for no loss at one stage after opting to bat.</p><p>At the break, Wiaan Mulder (22 off 43) and in-form Tony de Zorzi (15 off 38) -- both playing their first Tests in India -- were at the crease.</p> .India play four spinners as South Africa bat first after winning toss .<p>Earlier, India opted to play four spinners as a fit-again Rishabh Pant, who had suffered an injury in England in July, replaced all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, while Axar Patel was back in side in place of Sai Sudharsan.</p><p>The bold selection call under Gautam Gambhir’s think-tank, was for the first time since the 2012 Nagpur Test vs England, with Patel coming in place of designated No. 3 Sudharsan, who was seen training separately with physio Adrian Le Roux in the morning.</p><p>Washington Sundar has been slotted in at No.3.</p><p>India used all four spinners before lunch, with Sundar bowling the final over as the pitch continued to show variable behaviour with odd balls staying low and leaping.</p><p>For the Proteas, premier pacer Kagiso Rabada missed out due to a rib injury with Corbin Bosch replacing him.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>