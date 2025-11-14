Menu
India vs South Africa: Bumrah strikes early, visitors 105 for three at lunch

Bumrah (2/9) dismissed both the openers Ryan Rickelton (23) and Aiden Markram (31) after South Africa were off to a good start, reaching 57 for no loss at one stage .
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 06:05 IST
Published 14 November 2025, 06:05 IST
