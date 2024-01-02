Gill wanted to bat at No. 3, reveals Rohit

Newlands: Once, only once in nine attempts, India have drawn the series against South Africa in South Africa.
The year was 2011, and the man in charge was MS Dhoni. A few months after that, India would win their second 50-over World Cup, but this 1-1 draw with the final in Cape Town was a historic moment for Indian cricket.
That’s why this time around, given the personnel available, Rohit Sharma and his team came to the Rainbow Nation with the hope that they would win the whole thing.
It was only two Tests so it would be an easier task. Well, after the hammering in Centurion, it became plenty evident that that wasn’t going to be the case.
The second Test is upon us now and India hope to revisit the ‘glory’ days of 2011. The Indian skipper insisted that he wasn’t too concerned about the past and the laurels of yore, but he admitted that it was going to be challenging with a team so young and inexperienced.
Three out of the top five have barely had any Test experience, let alone the lessons one needs to have to be successful in South Africa. This part of the world is particularly challenging given that it offers a little something for every kind of pacer.
“Yes, they don’t have the experience but they’re here now and they don’t have a choice but to learn from their mistakes from the first Test and adapt well. That’s what you have to do as a young cricketer. It’s not easy, it never is, but it’s what the team expects from people who have been given certain roles.”
In the same vein, Rohit spoke of how there is not much of a difference in opening the batting or playing at No.3, in reference to Shubman Gill’s recent change in position.
“I hated that position,” he admitted. “… but it’s a position he has asked for, saying that’s the best position he can bat at and deliver for India. That’s why we are playing him there. If you ask me, it’s a terrible position (laughs). I didn’t like the wait. If anything I would rather play lower down because I would have more time. At No. 3, you’re neither here nor there.
“But if you ask me, personally, batting lower than No.2 is not for me,” he added jocularly.
But when the topic of team combination came up, he straightened up and put it out there that they haven’t yet decided on the playing XI, but all players are available for selection.
That means Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out of the opening Test due to a back spasm, should resume his duties as the primary spinner, while R Ashwin will make way for him.
The only complication is in picking the second and fourth seamers. The way in which Rohit backed Prasidh Krishna during the press conference could mean the Karnataka seamer will retain his position, but between Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan only one will get the hall pass.
“Historically, this pitch is a good one for bowlers, but if you apply yourself, you will get runs too,” said Rohit. “That’s mostly true to a lot of pitches in South Africa, but this one especially. It will ease up as the days go by but there will always be something for the pacers who can hit the deck.”
That’s indication enough that Avesh will make his debut.