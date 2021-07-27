India vs Sri Lanka: Krunal Pandya tests positive for Covid-19, second T20I postponed

Ind vs SL: Krunal tests Covid +ve, 2nd T20I postponed

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • Jul 27 2021, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 17:01 ist
Krunal Pandya. Credit: AFP Photo

The second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Tuesday was postponed after visiting all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for Covid-19.

Krunal, who tested positive on Monday, has been quarantined and the entire contingent's RT-PCR test reports are awaited.

"Yes, Krunal has tested positive and today's T20 international has been postponed. The RT-PCR test reports of others in the Indian contingent are awaited," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"The reports will come in the evening (around 6 pm) and if everyone is in the clear, we can have the match on Wednesday," he added.

The match was to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India won the first T20 international by 38 runs and it is quite baffling as to how Krunal, who has been a part of the strict bio-bubble for the past one month, contracted the virus.

The development is also likely to affect the travel plans of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who were due to join the Indian team in England after this series for an upcoming Test assignment against England next month.

The third and final T20 is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

