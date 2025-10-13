<p>Riding on centuries by John Campbell and Roston Chase, West Indies made a spirited fightback, though India are still on course to win the Delhi Test and make a 2-0 series sweep.</p><p>At tea on the fourth day of the second cricket Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, West Indies reached 361 for nine with a lead of 91 runs after Justin Greaves (35 batting) and Jayden Seales (18 batting) added 50 for the unbroken final wicket stand in the extended second session.</p>.India vs West Indies: Campbell and Hope delay the inevitable .<p>Campbell (115) and Hope, who scored 103, put on 177 runs for the third wicket to thwart the Indian attack on a pitch that still looked good to bat on.</p><p>Campbell reached his first Test ton with a six off Ravindra Jadeja before the left-arm spinner trapped him lbw in the morning session.</p><p>Hope kept up the charge after lunch and reached his first Test hundred in eight years with a boundary off pace bowler Mohammed Siraj.</p><p>Siraj had his revenge soon when the batter dragged his delivery onto his stumps.</p><p>Kuldeep Yadav, who took 5-82 in the West Indies' first innings, then took charge to send back wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, trapped lbw for two.</p><p>The left-arm wrist spinner then struck twice in three balls including skipper Roston Chase for 40 to rattle the West Indies.</p><p>The visitors had waged a fightback after being reduced to 35 for two in their second innings on day three.</p><p>India enforced the follow-on after they bowled out the West Indies for 248, a deficit of 270 from the hosts' first-innings 518-5 declared.</p><p>The only consolation from this match for the West Indies would be two centuries and forcing India to bat for the second time.</p><p>This is Shubman Gill's first series at home as captain. India had won the opening Test of the series at Ahmedabad by an innings and 40 runs. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)<br></p>