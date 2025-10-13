Menu
India vs West Indies | Hosts on course to win Delhi Test despite Windies tail wagging

At tea, West Indies reached 361/9 at tea with a lead of 91 after Justin Greaves (35 batting) and Jayden Seales (18 batting) added 50 for the unbroken final wicket stand .
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 09:38 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 09:38 IST
