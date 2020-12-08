India win toss, opt to bowl in third T20I against Australia

India won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final T20 international against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
Unchanged India are chasing a 3-0 series sweep in Australia for the second time in five years after losing the preceding one-day international series 2-1.
"We are going to bowl," skipper Virat Kohli said.
"There are shorter boundaries here and we had a good game last time. For the bowling line-up as well we wanted to be more professional and test ourselves."
Aaron Finch has recovered from injury and will return to lead Australia, with Marcus Stoinis out with a side strain in the only team change.
"We would have bowled first as well," Finch said. "It's a used wicket and hopefully we'll bat well tonight.
"We did see a bit of turn in the last game and expect the spinners to play key role in the middle overs."
It will be the first time a cricket stadium will be allowed to host a 100 percent capacity crowd since the new Covid-19 protocols were announced recently by the NSW government.
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, D'Arcy Short, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal
Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) Rod Tucker (AUS)
TV umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir
Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research
Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'
What is shaping Germany's Covid-19 vaccine strategy?
Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?
‘Hearing the national anthem brought a lot of pride’
The Lead: The pandemic and drugs used to treat Covid-19
Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'