India win toss, opt to bowl in third T20I against Australia

Aaron Finch has recovered from injury and will return to lead Australia

AFP, Sydney,
  • Dec 08 2020, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 13:53 ist
India won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final T20 international against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Unchanged India are chasing a 3-0 series sweep in Australia for the second time in five years after losing the preceding one-day international series 2-1.

"We are going to bowl," skipper Virat Kohli said.

"There are shorter boundaries here and we had a good game last time. For the bowling line-up as well we wanted to be more professional and test ourselves."

Aaron Finch has recovered from injury and will return to lead Australia, with Marcus Stoinis out with a side strain in the only team change.

"We would have bowled first as well," Finch said. "It's a used wicket and hopefully we'll bat well tonight.

"We did see a bit of turn in the last game and expect the spinners to play key role in the middle overs."

It will be the first time a cricket stadium will be allowed to host a 100 percent capacity crowd since the new Covid-19 protocols were announced recently by the NSW government.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, D'Arcy Short, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

