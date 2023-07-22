India Women bowled out for 225, Bangladesh tie 3rd ODI

India Women bowled out for 225, Bangladesh tie third ODI

The three-match ODI series, thus, ended at 1-1 with the hosts winning the first ODI and India bouncing back to win the second in a comprehensive manner.

PTI
PTI, Mirpur,
  • Jul 22 2023, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 17:55 ist
Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

India Women were bowled out for 225 as Bangladesh Women fought back to tie the third One-Day International here on Saturday.

The three-match ODI series, thus, ended at 1-1 with the hosts winning the first ODI and India bouncing back to win the second in a comprehensive manner.

Chasing 226 to win, India collapsed from 191 for five in the 42nd over to 217 for nine in the 48th, but the last-wicket pair of Jemimah Rodrigues and Meghna Singh took the team close to the finish line.

But with one run needed to win off the last four balls, Marufa Akter had Meghna caught behind for six with the Indian batters expressing their displeasure over the decision.

Earlier in the innings, Harleen Deol (77) and Smriti Mandhana (59) struck half-centuries to lay the foundation for India's chase after Fargana Hoque struck the first-ever ODI ton for Bangladesh Women.

Hoque's 160-ball 107 (7x4s) powered Bangladesh Women to a respectable 225/4 in 50 overs. Shamima Sultana chipped in with 52 (78 balls, 5x4s).

In reply, India lost Shafali Verma (4) and Yastika Bhatia (5) early but fifties from Mandhana and Deol resurrected their chase.

Brief scores: Bangladesh Women 225/4 in 50 overs (Shamima Sultana 52, Fagana Hoque 107; Sneh Rana 2/45) tie with India Women 225 in 49.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 52, Harleen Deol 77; Nahida Akter 3/37, Marufa Akter 2/55).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Indian Women's Cricket Team
Bangladesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'I raised a virtual pet'

'I raised a virtual pet'

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City

Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

 