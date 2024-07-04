Team India Returns | Tight security for victory parade of T20 WC champs in Mumbai

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team on Thursday evening in Mumbai where a large number of fans are expected to gather to watch the procession, an official said.

The victorious team, which returned to the country on Thursday morning, will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said on Wednesday.

As a large number of people are expected to gather for the event, police are taking utmost precaution to avoid any untoward incident, he said. (PTI)