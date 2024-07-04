Team India Returns | Tight security for victory parade of T20 WC champs in Mumbai
Hello readers! The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed in Delhi today morning, flying back on a specially-arranged chartered flight, five days after winning the coveted title in Barbados, where they were subsequently stranded due to a Category 5 hurricane. The team is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 9 am at his residence. After this, the team will fly to Mumbai to take part in an open bus victory parade, followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium. Follow the latest updates as India celebrates its cricketing heroes, right here with DH!
Fans brave rain to meet players outside Delhi airport. See pics
03:3504 Jul 2024
Tight security for victory parade of T20 World Cup champs in Mumbai
Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team on Thursday evening in Mumbai where a large number of fans are expected to gather to watch the procession, an official said.
The victorious team, which returned to the country on Thursday morning, will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.
The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said on Wednesday.
As a large number of people are expected to gather for the event, police are taking utmost precaution to avoid any untoward incident, he said. (PTI)
03:3404 Jul 2024
BCCI shares clips of the team on the flight back to India
Travelling with the prestigious 🏆 on the way back home! 😍