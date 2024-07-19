Home
Indian cricketers who parted ways with their spouses

From Hardik and Natasa to Shikhar and Aesha, and Shami and Hasin, here is a list of Indian cricketers who faced personal challenges and decided to part ways with their partners and move forward in life amidst their cricketing careers.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 July 2024, 07:26 IST

After 4 years of being together, Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa confirmed their split. Taking to social media, Hardik and Natasa released a join statement and said the decision is in the 'best interest' of both.

Credit: Instagram/@hardikpandya93

Team India's pacer Mohd Shami separated with his wife Hasin Jahan in 2018 after she accused him of domestic violence and adultery.

Credit: PTI

Team India's 'Gabbar' Shikhar Dhawan ended his wedding with Aesha Mukerji after nine years. The Delhi court granted divorce to Dhawan on grounds of mental cruelty in October 2023.

Credit: Instagram/@shikhardofficial

Team India's wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Kartik divorced his wife Nikita Vanjara in 2012 due to infidelity in their relationship.

Credit: Special Arrangement

The 'Mysore Express' Javagal Srinath married Jyothsana in 1999 and the couple got separated amicably in 2007. A year later, Srinath married journalist Madhavi Patravali.

Credit: DH Photo

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli married his childhood friend Noella Lewis in 1998. However, he divorced her due to personal reasons.

Credit: Instagram/@vinodkambli2016

Former Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin divorced Naureen in 1996 to marry actress Sangeeta Bijlani. However, years later, Azhar also divorced Bijlani.

Credit: Instagram/@azharflicks

Published 19 July 2024, 07:26 IST
Sports NewsCricketVinod KambliHardik PandyaNatasa StankovicDinesh KarthikTrendingShikhar Dhawan

