<p>Melbourne: Cricket Australia has announced that the dedicated Indian fan zones at all eight venues for the upcoming white-ball series against India have been sold out, underlining the massive demand for the contest between the two cricketing heavyweights.</p>.<p>Public tickets for the Sydney and Canberra matches have also been fully booked well in advance, Cricket Australia added.</p>.<p>India will play three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour, beginning with the opening one-dayer in Perth on October 19.</p>.<p>"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the Indian fan zones selling out across all eight venues," Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager Events & Operations Cricket Australia, said in a release.</p>.<p>"We are excited to see the momentum building around this series and the strong passion fans continue to display for the game. We're looking forward to a vibrant atmosphere in the stands and a world-class contest on the field between two great cricketing nations," he added.</p>.<p>ODI series v India: Sunday, October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth, (D/N); Thursday, October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, (D/N); Saturday, October 25: SCG, Sydney, (D/N).</p>.<p>T20I Series v India: Wednesday, October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra, (N); Friday, October 31: MCG, Melbourne, (N); Sunday, November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, (N); Thursday, November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, (N); Saturday, November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane, (N).</p>