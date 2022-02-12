Indian women's cricket team lose to NZ in 1st ODI

Indian women's cricket team lose to New Zealand in 1st ODI

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 12 2022, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 10:59 ist
Credit: IANS File Photo

Indian women's cricket team lose to New Zealand by 62 runs in 1st ODI in Queenstown.

India trail 0-1 in 5-match ODI series. 

More to follow

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

New Zealand cricket
Cricket
India
sports

What's Brewing

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

Whackyverse: KSE 'out to turn everything saffron'

Whackyverse: KSE 'out to turn everything saffron'

DH Toon | Irony searches for 'moksha' along the Ganges

DH Toon | Irony searches for 'moksha' along the Ganges

Open Sesame | Hijab row in Karnataka

Open Sesame | Hijab row in Karnataka

Walls can be green and eco-friendly

Walls can be green and eco-friendly

 