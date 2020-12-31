Indian women's tour of Australia postponed to next season: CA

Indian women's Australia tour postponed: CA

Dates and venues of the postponed tour will be confirmed in due course, CA said

PTI
PTI, Melbourne,
  • Dec 31 2020, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 10:46 ist
India's players reacts after losing the final against Australia of the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between Australia and India in Melbourne. Credit: AFP.

The Indian women's team's wait to resume international cricket since the coronavirus-induced break continued with its scheduled tour of Australia getting postponed to next season, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

The Indian team, which last played the T20 World Cup final in March, was scheduled to play three ODIs on January 22 in Canberra, January 25 in Melbourne and January 28 in Hobart.

However, the governing body added the tour will now be a part of the build-up to the 2022 World Cup, which has been pushed to March-April due to the pandemic, and will include three T20Is.

"We are very hopeful of delivering an expanded schedule between the Australian and Indian women's teams for next season, which would be an outstanding result for fans in both countries," CA interim chief executive officer Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"We had initially hoped to play India this summer, however the impact of the global pandemic made it necessary to postpone until next season."

India had lost to Australia by 85 runs in their last international outing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"It will be wonderful to once again host the Indian women's team, who were centre stage for that unforgettable ICC T20 World Cup final at the MCG in March, and to do so with an expanded schedule from what was originally planned," Hockley said.

Dates and venues of the postponed tour will be confirmed in due course, CA said.

India vs Australia
Australia
Indian Women's Cricket Team

