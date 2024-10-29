Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Injured black cap Williamson to miss third test against India

England's three-match tour of New Zealand begins at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on November 28 with further tests following in Wellington and Hamilton in December.
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 04:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 04:34 IST
Sports NewsCricketNew ZealandEnglandNew Zealand cricketKane Williamson

Follow us on :

Follow Us