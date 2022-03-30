Injured Mitchell Marsh out of Australia's tour of Pakistan

Australia's T20 World Cup hero Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remaining limited-over matches in Pakistan after failing to recover from a hip injury, his country said Wednesday.

The 30-year-old all-rounder was expected to play a key role in the three-match ODI series but was ruled out ahead of Tuesday's first game, won by the visitors.

"Marsh will leave the Australian squad in Pakistan to continue his recovery from a low-grade hip flexor injury and would not be available for remaining three matches," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to rejoining the Australian squad for our next tour," Marsh said.

Australia were also hit by positive Covid-19 tests for two players -- Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar -- who will now also miss the on-going ODI series.

Australia lead the series 1-0 after a thumping 88-run win over Pakistan in the first match.

The remaining matches are on Thursday and Saturday, also in Lahore.

Australia will also play a single Twenty20 international in Lahore on April 5.

