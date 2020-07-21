IPL 2020 will be held in UAE, says Brijesh Patel

IPL 2020 will be held in UAE, says Brijesh Patel

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 21 2020, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 21:15 ist
In this file photo taken on May 13, 2019 Mumbai Indians team players hold the trophy as they celebrate their victory against Chennai Super Kings after the 2019 Indian Premier League. Credit: AFP Photo

IPL 2020, that was postponed due to Covid-19, will now be held in the UAE, according to Brijesh Patel, IPL Chairman. They've applied to the  government for permission, he said.

He added that they would discuss the next course of action at the IPL General Council meeting.

IPL 2020
Brijesh Patel
UAE

