IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights: Chahal's fifer spins the game in Royals favour as they prevail over KKR by 7 runs

A sensational batting effort from Shreyas Iyer and Aaron Finch at the top. At one point it all seemed rosy for the KKR batters and then Yuzvendra Chahal came in with his loopy leg-breaks and wrong'un to deceive their batters and in the process picked up a hat-trick and a fifer. Eventually, Royals triumphed over Knight Riders by 7 runs
KKR 210/10 after 20 overs
Obed McCoy to bowl, Jackson is on strike.11 requied off 6 balls.
19.1Obed McCoy to Jackson, 2 runs, slow on legs, heaved to backward square leg
19.2Obed McCoy to Jackson,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Slow length ball, swivels and hits it straight to short fine leg fielder.
Varun Chakravarthy is new and last batter. 9 required of 4 balls.
19.3Obed McCoy to Varun, 1 run, slow yorker on leg, tucked to mid wicket
8 needed in 3.
19.4Obed McCoy to Umesh,OUT!! HE HAS DONE IT!!Length ball, angling across, he looks for a heave and balls hits the timber
KKR 207/8 after 19 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Umesh is on strike.
18.1 Prasidh to Umesh, 1 run,around the wicket,wide yorker hit straight onJackson's helmet. He smoked that!
18.2Prasidh to Jackson, 2 runs, wide yorker, sliced to deep point
18.3Prasidh to Jackson, 1 run, wide yorker, sliced to deep point
18.4Prasidh to Umesh, wide
18.4Prasidh to Umesh, 1 run, wide yorker, squeezed to deep point
18.5Prasidh to Jackson, 1 run, wide yorker, heaved to extra cover
18.6Prasidh to Umesh, no run
KKR 200/8 after 18 overs
Boult to bowl, Jackson is on strike.
17.1 Boult to Jackson, 1 run, full on legs, hit to long on
17.2Boult to Umesh,SIX!! FUll on middle, sent back over his head
17.3Boult to Umesh, 2 runs, short on his body, swatted to deep square leg
17.4Boult to Umesh,SIX!! Full on his legs, heaves over long on
17.5Boult to Umesh,FOUR!! Slow length ball on off, punched through extra cover
17.6Boult to Umesh, 1 run
KKR 180/8 after 17 overs
Chahal to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
16.1 Chahal to Iyer,OUT! Stumped!! Flighted delivery, wrong'un, steps down and misses it. Stumped.
Sheldon Jackson is new batter
16.2Chahal to Jackson, no run. flighted quick on off, under edge
16.3Chahal to Jackson, 1 run, flat length ball on pads, tucked behind square
16.4Chahal to Shreyas, wide
16.4 Chahal to Shreyas, OUT!! LBW!!no run, Full and flat, goes for heave misses it. Umpire raises his finger.Iyer reviews!
Shivam Maviis new batter.
16.5Chahal to Mavi,OUT! CAUGHT!! Flighted outside off, goes for a heave, long on takes it comfortably!
Pat Cummins is new batter.
16.6Chahal to Cummins,Hattrick ball incoming, HATTRICK FOR CHAHAL!! OUT!! CAUGHT!!
KKR 178/4 after 16 overs
Boult to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
15.1 Boult to Iyer, 1 run, length ball under edge to mid wicket
15.2Boult to Shreyas,SIX!! Short on his stumps, moves across and slapped over point
15.3Boult to Shreyas, 1 run, short ball dropped to square
15.4Boult to Iyer, 1 run, full toss on middle hit to long on
15.5Boult to Shreyas, 1 run
15.6Boult to Iyer, 1 run
KKR 167/4 after 15 overs
McCoy to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
14.1 McCoy to Iyer, 1 run, Length ball outside off, driven to cover
14.2McCoy to Shreyas, wide
14.2McCoy to Shreyas, short and edged to keeper,DROPPED! 1 run
14.3McCoy to Iyer, 1 run, Full slow on off, chipped to mid off
14.4McCoy to Shreyas,SIX!! Full on pads, flicked behind square leg
14.5McCoy to Shreyas, wide
14.5McCoy to Shreyas,FOUR!! Full wide outside off. moves to offside and heaved to deep sqaure leg
14.6McCoy to Shreyas, no run
KKR 152/4 after 14 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.Andre Russell is new batter.
13.1 Ashwin to Shreyas, no run
13.2 Ashwin to Shreyas, no run
13.3Ashwin to Shreyas, 1 run, length ball, on pads, tucked to deep mid wicket
13.4Ashwin to Russell,OUT! BOWLED'IM!! Flat and quick, comes back in. Goes past his defence.
Venkatesh Iyer is new batter.
13.5Ashwin to Iyer, 1 run
13.6Ashwin to Shreyas,2 runs
KKR 148/3 after 13 overs
Chahal to bowl, Rana is on strike.
12.1 Chahal to Rana, no run, Yorker, flat and quick, goes for reverse and misses it.RR review! NOT OUT!
12.2Chahal to Rana,FOUR!! Full and comes down hit over his head
12.3Chahal to Rana,SIX!!Full this time on middle, slog sweep over wide long on
12.4Chahal to Rana,3 runs, full and googly, slog sweeps it over deep mid wicket
12.5Chahal to Shreyas, 1 run
12.6Chahal to Rana,OUT! GETS HIS MAN!Slow and full on legs, top edge to long on
KKR 134/2 after 12 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Rana is on strike.
11.1 Ashwin to Rana, no run, quick length ball misses while attempting a reverse sweep
11.2 Ashwin to Rana, Flat, 1 run, full on leg, flicked to deep mid wicket
11.3 Ashwin to Shreyas, 1 run. carrom ball on leg, tucked to mid wicket
11.4 Ashwin to Rana, 1 run, Full outside off, hit down the ground
11.5 Ashwin to Shreyas,SIX!! Carrom ball full, comes down and hammers it over long on
11.6 Ashwin to Shreyas, 2 runs
KKR 123/2 after 11 overs
Chahal to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
10.1 Chahal to Shreyas, 1 run, short and wide, outside edge to short third man
10.2Chahal to Rana, 1 run,Full toss on leg, swept to deep square leg
10.3Chahal to Shreyas, wide
10.3Chahal to Shreyas, 1 run, Full on middle and hit to long on
10.4Chahal to Rana, 1 run, full wrong'un, goes to short fine leg
10.5Chahal to Shreyas, 1 run, Full on middle hit to long on
10.6Chahal to Rana, 1 run
KKR 115/2 after 10 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
9.1 Ashwin to Shreyas, no run
9.2Ashwin to Shreyas,SIX!! Short and wide, pulled over deep midwicket
9.3Ashwin to Shreyas, no run, full on leg hit to bowler
9.4Ashwin to Shreyas, no run, carrom ball on legs
9.5Ashwin to Shreyas, 2 run, carrom ball on leg, flicked to deep mid wicket
9.6Ashwin to Shreyas,1 run
KKR 107/2 after 9 overs
Prasidh to bowl. Shreyas is on strike
8.1 Prasidh to Shreyas, 1 run
8.2Prasidh to Finch, wide
8.2Prasidh to Finch,FOUR!! Slow length ball on middle, guided to deep fine leg. 50 for Aaron Finch.
8.3Prasidh to Finch,FOUR!! Full toss outside off, sliced behind point
8.4Prasidh to Finch, 1 run, wide yorker,squeezed to point
8.5Prasidh to Shreyas, 1 run, wide yorker, under edge
8.6Prasidh to Finch, wide
8.6Prasidh to Finch, wide
8.6Prasidh to Finch,OUT! Short and wide, cut away and easy catch at backward point
KKR 93/1 after 8 overs
McCoy to bowl, Shreyas is on strike,
7.1 McCoy to Shreyas, wide
7.1McCoy to Shreyas, 1 run, length ball, outside leg, tucked to deep square leg
7.2McCoy to Finch, 1 run, length ball on middle, edged to mid wicket
7.3McCoy to Shreyas, wide
7.3McCoy to Shreyas, 3runs, Full slower one on middle stump, flicked to deep square leg
7.4McCoy to Finch,FOUR! Short ball anlging across, top edge to deep fine leg
7.5McCoy to Finch,SIX!! Slow full on middle, times it over bowler's head.
7.6McCoy to Finch, 2 runs
KKR 72/1 after 7 overs
Chahal to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
6.1 Chahal to Shreyas, 1 run, Flat, length ball outside off, cut to extra cover
6.2Chahal to Finch, wide
6.2Chahal to Finch,FOUR!! Flighted on off, hammers it down to long on
6.3Chahal to Finch, wide
6.3Chahal to Finch, 1 run, Short and wide, cut to point
6.4Chahal to Shreyas, 1 run, Length ball wide outside off cut to deep cover
6.5Chahal to Finch,FOUR!! Flighted on middle, again goes down the ground
6.6Chahal to Finch,FOUR!! Flighted on leg, clobbered over deep mid wicket
KKR 57/1 after 6 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Finch is on strike.
5.1 Ashwin to Finch, no run, flat and on his legs, pushed back to him
5.2Ashwin to Finch, 1 run, short on stumps, cut to extra cover
5.3Ashwin to Shreyas, 2run, length ball tucked to deep mid wicket
5.4Ashwin to Shreyas,FOUR!! Full ball on the stumps, cut to point
5.5Ashwin to Shreyas, 1 run,flat and quick
5.6 Ashwin to Finch,,SIX!! Full on middle, punched over long off
KKR 43/1 after 5 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Finch is on strike.
4.1 Prasidh to Finch, 1 run, full toss on off, driven to extra cover
4.2Prasidh to Shreyas, no run, yorker just outside off driven to mid off
4.3Prasidh to Shreyas,FOUR!! Yorker outside off, squeezed between short third man and backward point
4.4Prasidh to Shreyas, 1 run, Length ball on legs, backs away and cuts it behind point
4.5Prasidh to Finch,FOUR!! Full outside off, sliced over cover
4.6Prasidh to Finch, wide
4.6Prasidh to Finch, 1 run
KKR 31/1 after 4 overs
McCoy to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
3.1McCoy to Shreyas, no run, slow bouncer, swing and a miss
3.2McCoy to Shreyas, 1 run, length ball, on middle punched to extra cover
3.3McCoy to Finch, 1 run, full outside off, driven to mid off
3.4McCoy to Shreyas, no run, length ball, backs away and he follows him, goes to keeper
3.5McCoy to Shreyas, 2 runs, length ball, slow on legs, pushed to behind square leg
3.6McCoy to Shreyas, no run
KKR 27/1 after 3 overs
Boult to bowl, Finch is on strike.
2.1Boult to Finch, no run, full angling back in hits him on his front pad
2.2Boult to Finch,FOUR!! Full angling in, on middle stump flicked to deep mid wicket
2.3Boult to Finch, no run, length ball, angling across, defended to extra cover
2.4Boult to Finch,FOUR!! Full and on off, goes over mid off
2.5Boult to Finch, no run
2.6Boult to Finch, no run
KKR 19/1 after 2 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Shreyas is on strike
1.1Prasidh to Shreyas, 1 run,Length ball on body dabbed to mid wicket
1.2Prasidh to Finch, no run, Short and quick, comes down and misses his edge
1.3Prasidh to Finch, 1 run, Short on off, flicked to deep square leg
1.4Prasidh to Shreyas,FOUR!! Length ball on off, outside edge goes to third man
1.5Prasidh to Shreyas,FOUR!! Length ball on the stump, backs away and cuts it over point
1.6Prasidh to Shreyas, no run
KKR 9/1 after 1 over
Boult to start for RR, Finch is on strike.
0.1Boult to Finch,OUT! RUN OUT! Length ball outside off, pushed to extra cover, Shimron Hetmyer picks and hits the bullys eye Sunil Narine is way out of his crease.
Shreyas Iyer is new batter.
0.2Boult to Shreyas,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, punched infront of point
0.3Boult to Shreyas,FOUR!!Full angling in, on his pads, flicked to deep mid wicket
0.4Boult to Shreyas, no run, short and quick, left alone
0.5Boult to Shreyas, no run, Short angling back in, pushed to point
0.6Boult to Shreyas, 1 run
RR 217/5 after 20 overs
Russell to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
19.1 Russell to Ashwi, 1 run, slow length ball on pads, dabbed to mid wicket
19.2Russell to Hetmyer, wide
19.2Russell to Hetmyer,SIX!! Slow wide full toss and hammered over long on
19.3Russell to Hetmyer,SIX!! Slower wide yorker, clobbered down the ground
19.4Russell to Hetmyer, no run, slow bouncer, swing and a miss
19.5Russell to Hetmyer, no run,bouncer angling across, heaved to deep square leg
19.6Russell to Hetmyer,FOUR!! Wide yorker, sliced over extra cover
RR 199/5 after 19 overs
Mavi to bowl,Nair is on strike.
18.1 Mavi to Nair, 1 run, slow outside off length ball, hit to long on
18.2Mavi to Hetmyer, no run, slow bouncer, angling across, play and a miss
18.3Mavi to Hetmyer, 2 runs, Bouncer outside off, hit to deep mid wicket
18.4Mavi to Hetmyer, 1 run, slow length ball, angling across, thumped to long on
18.5Mavi to Nair,OUT! CAUGHT! Full ball on off, in the slot and goes to long off, founds the fielder
Ravichandran Ashwin is new batter.
18.6Mavi to Ashwin, 1 run
RR 194/4 after 18 overs
Narine to bowl, Parag is on strike.
17.1 Narine to Parag,OUT! CAUGHT! Flat and quick, outside off, hammers it down the ground to long off
Karun Nair is new batter
17.2Narine to Nair, 1 run, length ball hit down the ground
17.3Narine to Hetmyer, wide
17.3Narine to Hetmyer, 1 run,short and clipped to deep mid wicket
17.4Narine to Nair, no run
17.5Narine to Nair, 1 run, flighted and full on middle, slog sweep behind square leg
17.6Narine to Hetmyer, wide
17.6Narine to Hetmyer, no run
RR 189/3 after 17 overs
Cummins to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
16.1 Cummins to Buttler, wide
16.1Cummins to Buttler,SIX!! Full toss on leg stump, clears his front leg and goes down the ground. 100 for Jos Buttler.
16.2Cummins to Buttler, 1 run, short ball, pulled to deep mid wicket
16.3Cummins to Hetmyer, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven to mid off
16.4Cummins to Buttler,OUT! CAUGHT! Short on body and top edge to deep fine leg.
Riyan Parag is new batter
16.5Cummins to Parag, wide
16.5Cummins to Parag,FOUR! Slow length ball on pads, flicked behind square leg
16.6Cummins to Parag, 1 run
RR 174/2 after 16 overs
Russell to bowl, Buttler is on strike,
15.1 Russell to Buttler, 1 run, slow length ball on middle, tucked to deep square
15.2Russell to Samson,OUT!! Off cutter, full-on his leg stump, hoicks it straight to deep mid wicket.
Shimron Hetmyer is the new batter.
15.3Russell to Hetmyer, 1run, Length ball on middle, leading edge to extra cover
15.4Russell to Buttler, FOUR!! Length ball just outside off, times the pull to deep mid wicket
15.5Russell to Buttler, 1 run
15.6Russell to Hetmyer,FOUR
RR 163/1 after 15 overs
Umesh to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
14.1 Umesh to Buttler, 1 run, wide yorler and squeezedto extra cover
14.2Umesh to Samson. 1 run, yorker just outside off, driven down the ground
14.3Umesh to Buttler, 1 run,length ball outside off, punched to long off
14.4Umesh to Samson,FOUR!! Full outside off, sliced over extra cover
14.5Umesh to Samson, 2 runs
14.6Umesh to Samson,SIX!! Full in his arc and hammered over long off
RR 148/1 after 14 overs
Varun to bowl, Samson is on strike
13.1 Varun to Samson,SIX!! Length ball, comes down the track and clobbered down the ground
13.2Varun to Samson, 1 run, length ball, wrong'un, punched over extra cover
13.3Varun to Buttler, 3 runs, Over pitched on middle, flicked to deep cover
13.4Varun to Samson, 2 runs, length ball on middle, tucked to deep mid wicket
13.5Varun to Samson, 2 runs, length ball on off, tucked to long on
13.6Varun to Samson, wide
13.6Varun to Samson, no run
RR133/1 after 13 overs
Cummins to bowl,Samson is on strike.
12.1 Cummins to Samson, 1 run, Length ball on pads,leading edge over bowler's head as he looked to work it to legside
12.2Cummins to Buttler, 2 runs, Length ball, wide outside off, cut to deep cover
12.3Cummins to Buttler,FOUR!! Full on middle and flicked it behind square leg
12.4Cummins to Buttler, 1 run, slow ball, length ball, outside off, crunced to deep mid wicket
12.5Cummins to Samson, 1 run
12.6Cummins to Buttler,FOUR!! Wide yorker, sliced it behind point
RR 120/1 after 12 overs
Narine to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
11.1 Narine to Buttler, no run
11.2Narine to Buttler, 1 run, Full, flat on legs, tucked behind square leg
11.3Narine to Samson, no run, Flighted just outside off, defended to cover
11.4Narine to Samson, 2 runs, length ball outside off, punched to deep cover
11.5Narine to Samson,4 leg byes!!
11.6Narine to Samson, 1 run
RR 112/1 after 11 overs
Mavi to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
10.1 Mavi to Buttler, 2 runs, full and wide, sliced to deep point
10.2Mavi to Buttler, 2runs
10.3Mavi to Buttler, no run, Slow yorker, outside off play and a miss
10.4Mavi to Butler, 1 run, length ball on off, pushed to cover
10.5Mavi to Samson,FOUR!! Full outside off, powers it wide of mid off
10.6Mavi to Samson,FOUR!! Full again on off, creamed over extra cover
RR 99/1 after 10 overs
Narine to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
9.1 Narine to Buttler, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to long on
9.2Narine to DDP,SIX! Full outside off, slog sweeps it over deep mid wicket
9.3Narine to DDP, no run, short and extra bounce, cut to backward poin
9.4Narine to DDP,OUT! Bowled'im! Flat and quick, misses it, hits top of off.
Sanju Samson is new batter.
9.5Narine to Samson, 1 run, short just outside off, cut to deep point
9.6Narine to Buttler, 1 run, full on legs and clipped to deep mid wicket
RR 90/0 after 9 overs
Umesh to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
8.1 Umesh to Buttler, FOUR!! Length ball, outside off, slapped over extra cover
8.2Umesh to Buttler, no run, touch full, looks to pull, mistimes it to short mid wicket
8.3Umesh to Buttler,SIX!! Full on his legs, clears his front leg and goes down the ground over long on
8.4Umesh to Buttler, 2 runs, short ball outside off, cut through deep cover
8.5Umesh to Buttler, 1 run, yorker wide outside off, dugged out to deep point
8.6Umesh to DDP, no run
RR 77/0 after 8 overs
Narine to bowl,cButtler is on strike.
7.1 Narine to Buttler, 1 run
7.2Narine to DDP, 1 run, Flat and on middle, clipped to mid wicket
7.3Narine to Buttler, no run, over pitched on middle, pushed to extra cover
7.4Narine to Buttler, no run, around the wicket, outside leg, goes for a reverse sweep, misses it
7.5Narine to Buttler, no run, length and flat outside off, guided to short third man
7.6Narine to Buttler,1 run
RR 74/0 after 7 overs
Cummins to bowl, DDP is on strike.
6.1 Cummins to DDP,FOUR!! Short just outside off, edged behind third man
6.2Cummins to DDP,FOUR!! Length ball just outside off, driven through cover
6.3Cummins to DDP, 1 run, full on off stump, clipped to deep square leg
6.4Cummins to Buttler, no run, length ball on off, defended
6.5Cummins to Buttler,FOUR!! Touch fuller on middle and off, driven down the ground to long off
6.6Cummins to Buttler, 1 run
RR 60/0 after 6 overs
Mavi to bowl, DDP is on strike.
5.1Mavi to DDP, Slower, full on leg stump, driven to mid off
5.2Mavi to DDP, 1 leg bye, length ball on legs, tucked to short fine leg
5.3Mavi to Buttler,no run, Wide yorker, looks to guide it to third man, missed.
5.4Mavi to Buttler,FOUR!! Short outside pulled infront of square
5.5Mavi to Buttler,SIX!!Length ball outside off, lofted over cover fielder
5.6Mavi to Buttler, no run
RR 49/0 after 5 overs
Cummins to bowl, DDP is on strike.
4.1 Cummins to DDP, 1 run, length ball just outside off, guided to behind point
4.2Cummins to Buttler, no run,Full ball on off, play and a miss
4.3Cummins to Buttler,FOUR!! Full on middle, hit straight past him to long off
4.4Cummins to Buttler, 2 runs, full this time just outside off, hoicks it over mid off
4.5Cummins to Buttler, 1 bye,
4.6Cummins to DDP, 1 run
RR 40/0 after 4 overs
Varun to bowl, DDP is on strike.
3.1 Varun to DDP, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked behind square
3.2Varun to Buttler,SIX! Length ball on middle, rocks back and punched over bowler's head.
3.3Varun to Buttler, 2 runs, touch fuller on off, clipped to wide long on
3.4Varun to Buttler, 1 run, short on middle, pulled to deep square leg
3.5Varun to DDP, 1 run, short and tucked to deep square leg
3.6Varun to Buttler,FOUR! Length ball outside off, punched through extra cover
RR 21/0 after 3 overs
Umesh to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
2.1Umesh to Buttler,FOUR!! Full just outside off, lofted over mid on
2.2Umesh to Buttler,SIX!! Length ball on off, clears his front leg and hammered over deep mid wicket
2.3Umesh to Buttler, no run, yorker this on middle, and flicked to mid on
2.4Umesh to Buttler, no run, yorker just outside off, swng and a miss
2.5Umesh to Buttler, 2 byes, slow bouncer outside off, swing and a miss.
2.6Umesh to Buttler,FOUR! Length ball, tucked behind point, Venky Iyer gave it a chase and Buttler has ran four meanwhile.
RR 9/0 after 2 overs
Mavi to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
1.1 Mavi to Buttler, no run. back of length, outside off, angles back in, misses the bat
1.2Mavi to Buttler, 1 run, length ball, outside off, pushed to mid off
1.3Mavi to DDP,FOUR!! Touch fuller on his pads, flicked to deep square leg
1.4Mavi to DDP, 1 leg bye, length ball on his pads, tucked to short fine leg
1.5Mavi to Buttler, no run, touch fuller, coming back in, pushed to extra cover
1.6Mavi to Buttler,1 run
RR 2/0 after 1 over
Umesh Yadav to start for KKR, Jos Buttler is on strike.
0.1Yadav to Buttler, no run, Length ball, on middle and pushed to cover
0.2Yadav to Buttler, no run,length ball on off,inside edge
0.3Yadav to Buttler, no run, touch fuller, just outside off, inside edge on to thigh
0.4Yadav to Buttler, no run, short outside off, swing and a miss
0.5Yadav to Buttler, 1 run, full outside off, guided to third man,no ball
0.5 Yadav to DDP, FREE HIT, no run, length ball wide outside off, swing and a miss
0.6Yadav to DDP, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikalmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Toss
KKR won the toss and opt to bowl first
The Royals, on the other hand, will start as favourites in Monday's match with the tournament's highest run-getter and wicket-taker in their ranks in Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal.
KKR had an impressive start to the league with three wins from four matches but the back-to-back losses had taken them down below the top-4 and they would look to regain that slot.
KKR were beaten by Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 44 runs and seven wickets respectively in their last two matches. They had earlier lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore.