IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are unleashing hell on KKR bowlers
IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are unleashing hell on KKR bowlers
updated: Apr 18 2022, 20:50 ist
Last edition's runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders would seek to get their inconsistent campaign back on track when they face Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match in Mumbai on Monday. Stay tuned for live updates.
20:44
RR 163/1 after 15 overs
Umesh to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
14.1 Umesh to Buttler, 1 run, wide yorler and squeezedto extra cover
14.2Umesh to Samson. 1 run, yorker just outside off, driven down the ground
14.3Umesh to Buttler, 1 run,length ball outside off, punched to long off
14.4Umesh to Samson,FOUR!! Full outside off, sliced over extra cover
14.5Umesh to Samson, 2 runs
14.6Umesh to Samson,SIX!! Full in his arc and hammered over long off
20:38
RR 148/1 after 14 overs
Varun to bowl, Samson is on strike
13.1 Varun to Samson,SIX!! Length ball, comes down the track and clobbered down the ground
13.2Varun to Samson, 1 run, length ball, wrong'un, punched over extra cover
13.3Varun to Buttler, 3 runs, Over pitched on middle, flicked to deep cover
13.4Varun to Samson, 2 runs, length ball on middle, tucked to deep mid wicket
13.5Varun to Samson, 2 runs, length ball on off, tucked to long on
13.6Varun to Samson, wide
13.6Varun to Samson, no run
20:34
RR133/1 after 13 overs
Cummins to bowl,Samson is on strike.
12.1 Cummins to Samson, 1 run, Length ball on pads,leading edge over bowler's head as he looked to work it to legside
12.2Cummins to Buttler, 2 runs, Length ball, wide outside off, cut to deep cover
12.3Cummins to Buttler,FOUR!! Full on middle and flicked it behind square leg
12.4Cummins to Buttler, 1 run, slow ball, length ball, outside off, crunced to deep mid wicket
12.5Cummins to Samson, 1 run
12.6Cummins to Buttler,FOUR!! Wide yorker, sliced it behind point
20:30
RR 120/1 after 12 overs
Narine to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
11.1 Narine to Buttler, no run
11.2Narine to Buttler, 1 run, Full, flat on legs, tucked behind square leg
11.3Narine to Samson, no run, Flighted just outside off, defended to cover
11.4Narine to Samson, 2 runs, length ball outside off, punched to deep cover
11.5Narine to Samson,4 leg byes!!
11.6Narine to Samson, 1 run
20:25
RR 112/1 after 11 overs
Mavi to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
10.1 Mavi to Buttler, 2 runs, full and wide, sliced to deep point
10.2Mavi to Buttler, 2runs
10.3Mavi to Buttler, no run, Slow yorker, outside off play and a miss
10.4Mavi to Butler, 1 run, length ball on off, pushed to cover
10.5Mavi to Samson,FOUR!! Full outside off, powers it wide of mid off
10.6Mavi to Samson,FOUR!! Full again on off, creamed over extra cover
20:19
RR 99/1 after 10 overs
Narine to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
9.1 Narine to Buttler, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to long on
9.2Narine to DDP,SIX! Full outside off, slog sweeps it over deep mid wicket
9.3Narine to DDP, no run, short and extra bounce, cut to backward poin
9.4Narine to DDP,OUT! Bowled'im! Flat and quick, misses it, hits top of off.
Sanju Samson is new batter.
9.5Narine to Samson, 1 run, short just outside off, cut to deep point
9.6Narine to Buttler, 1 run, full on legs and clipped to deep mid wicket
20:14
RR 90/0 after 9 overs
Umesh to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
8.1 Umesh to Buttler, FOUR!! Length ball, outside off, slapped over extra cover
8.2Umesh to Buttler, no run, touch full, looks to pull, mistimes it to short mid wicket
8.3Umesh to Buttler,SIX!! Full on his legs, clears his front leg and goes down the ground over long on
8.4Umesh to Buttler, 2 runs, short ball outside off, cut through deep cover
8.5Umesh to Buttler, 1 run, yorker wide outside off, dugged out to deep point
8.6Umesh to DDP, no run
20:11
RR 77/0 after 8 overs
Narine to bowl,cButtler is on strike.
7.1 Narine to Buttler, 1 run
7.2Narine to DDP, 1 run, Flat and on middle, clipped to mid wicket
7.3Narine to Buttler, no run, over pitched on middle, pushed to extra cover
7.4Narine to Buttler, no run, around the wicket, outside leg, goes for a reverse sweep, misses it
7.5Narine to Buttler, no run, length and flat outside off, guided to short third man
7.6Narine to Buttler,1 run
20:04
RR 74/0 after 7 overs
Cummins to bowl, DDP is on strike.
6.1 Cummins to DDP,FOUR!! Short just outside off, edged behind third man
6.2Cummins to DDP,FOUR!! Length ball just outside off, driven through cover
6.3Cummins to DDP, 1 run, full on off stump, clipped to deep square leg
6.4Cummins to Buttler, no run, length ball on off, defended
6.5Cummins to Buttler,FOUR!! Touch fuller on middle and off, driven down the ground to long off
6.6Cummins to Buttler, 1 run
19:58
RR 60/0 after 6 overs
Mavi to bowl, DDP is on strike.
5.1Mavi to DDP, Slower, full on leg stump, driven to mid off
5.2Mavi to DDP, 1 leg bye, length ball on legs, tucked to short fine leg
5.3Mavi to Buttler,no run, Wide yorker, looks to guide it to third man, missed.
5.4Mavi to Buttler,FOUR!! Short outside pulled infront of square
5.5Mavi to Buttler,SIX!!Length ball outside off, lofted over cover fielder
5.6Mavi to Buttler, no run
19:53
RR 49/0 after 5 overs
Cummins to bowl, DDP is on strike.
4.1 Cummins to DDP, 1 run, length ball just outside off, guided to behind point
4.2Cummins to Buttler, no run,Full ball on off, play and a miss
4.3Cummins to Buttler,FOUR!! Full on middle, hit straight past him to long off
4.4Cummins to Buttler, 2 runs, full this time just outside off, hoicks it over mid off
4.5Cummins to Buttler, 1 bye,
4.6Cummins to DDP, 1 run
19:47
RR 40/0 after 4 overs
Varun to bowl, DDP is on strike.
3.1 Varun to DDP, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked behind square
3.2Varun to Buttler,SIX! Length ball on middle, rocks back and punched over bowler's head.
3.3Varun to Buttler, 2 runs, touch fuller on off, clipped to wide long on
3.4Varun to Buttler, 1 run, short on middle, pulled to deep square leg
3.5Varun to DDP, 1 run, short and tucked to deep square leg
3.6Varun to Buttler,FOUR! Length ball outside off, punched through extra cover
19:40
RR 21/0 after 3 overs
Umesh to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
2.1Umesh to Buttler,FOUR!! Full just outside off, lofted over mid on
2.2Umesh to Buttler,SIX!! Length ball on off, clears his front leg and hammered over deep mid wicket
2.3Umesh to Buttler, no run, yorker this on middle, and flicked to mid on
2.4Umesh to Buttler, no run, yorker just outside off, swng and a miss
2.5Umesh to Buttler, 2 byes, slow bouncer outside off, swing and a miss.
2.6Umesh to Buttler,FOUR! Length ball, tucked behind point, Venky Iyer gave it a chase and Buttler has ran four meanwhile.
19:34
RR 9/0 after 2 overs
Mavi to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
1.1 Mavi to Buttler, no run. back of length, outside off, angles back in, misses the bat
1.2Mavi to Buttler, 1 run, length ball, outside off, pushed to mid off
1.3Mavi to DDP,FOUR!! Touch fuller on his pads, flicked to deep square leg
1.4Mavi to DDP, 1 leg bye, length ball on his pads, tucked to short fine leg
1.5Mavi to Buttler, no run, touch fuller, coming back in, pushed to extra cover
1.6Mavi to Buttler,1 run
19:26
RR 2/0 after 1 over
Umesh Yadav to start for KKR, Jos Buttler is on strike.
0.1Yadav to Buttler, no run, Length ball, on middle and pushed to cover
0.2Yadav to Buttler, no run,length ball on off,inside edge
0.3Yadav to Buttler, no run, touch fuller, just outside off, inside edge on to thigh
0.4Yadav to Buttler, no run, short outside off, swing and a miss
0.5Yadav to Buttler, 1 run, full outside off, guided to third man,no ball
0.5 Yadav to DDP, FREE HIT, no run, length ball wide outside off, swing and a miss
0.6Yadav to DDP, no run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikalmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
RR 163/1 after 15 overs
Umesh to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
14.1 Umesh to Buttler, 1 run, wide yorler and squeezedto extra cover
14.2Umesh to Samson. 1 run, yorker just outside off, driven down the ground
14.3Umesh to Buttler, 1 run,length ball outside off, punched to long off
14.4Umesh to Samson,FOUR!! Full outside off, sliced over extra cover
14.5Umesh to Samson, 2 runs
14.6Umesh to Samson,SIX!! Full in his arc and hammered over long off
RR 148/1 after 14 overs
Varun to bowl, Samson is on strike
13.1 Varun to Samson,SIX!! Length ball, comes down the track and clobbered down the ground
13.2Varun to Samson, 1 run, length ball, wrong'un, punched over extra cover
13.3Varun to Buttler, 3 runs, Over pitched on middle, flicked to deep cover
13.4Varun to Samson, 2 runs, length ball on middle, tucked to deep mid wicket
13.5Varun to Samson, 2 runs, length ball on off, tucked to long on
13.6Varun to Samson, wide
13.6Varun to Samson, no run
RR133/1 after 13 overs
Cummins to bowl,Samson is on strike.
12.1 Cummins to Samson, 1 run, Length ball on pads,leading edge over bowler's head as he looked to work it to legside
12.2Cummins to Buttler, 2 runs, Length ball, wide outside off, cut to deep cover
12.3Cummins to Buttler,FOUR!! Full on middle and flicked it behind square leg
12.4Cummins to Buttler, 1 run, slow ball, length ball, outside off, crunced to deep mid wicket
12.5Cummins to Samson, 1 run
12.6Cummins to Buttler,FOUR!! Wide yorker, sliced it behind point
RR 120/1 after 12 overs
Narine to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
11.1 Narine to Buttler, no run
11.2Narine to Buttler, 1 run, Full, flat on legs, tucked behind square leg
11.3Narine to Samson, no run, Flighted just outside off, defended to cover
11.4Narine to Samson, 2 runs, length ball outside off, punched to deep cover
11.5Narine to Samson,4 leg byes!!
11.6Narine to Samson, 1 run
RR 112/1 after 11 overs
Mavi to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
10.1 Mavi to Buttler, 2 runs, full and wide, sliced to deep point
10.2Mavi to Buttler, 2runs
10.3Mavi to Buttler, no run, Slow yorker, outside off play and a miss
10.4Mavi to Butler, 1 run, length ball on off, pushed to cover
10.5Mavi to Samson,FOUR!! Full outside off, powers it wide of mid off
10.6Mavi to Samson,FOUR!! Full again on off, creamed over extra cover
RR 99/1 after 10 overs
Narine to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
9.1 Narine to Buttler, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to long on
9.2Narine to DDP,SIX! Full outside off, slog sweeps it over deep mid wicket
9.3Narine to DDP, no run, short and extra bounce, cut to backward poin
9.4Narine to DDP,OUT! Bowled'im! Flat and quick, misses it, hits top of off.
Sanju Samson is new batter.
9.5Narine to Samson, 1 run, short just outside off, cut to deep point
9.6Narine to Buttler, 1 run, full on legs and clipped to deep mid wicket
RR 90/0 after 9 overs
Umesh to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
8.1 Umesh to Buttler, FOUR!! Length ball, outside off, slapped over extra cover
8.2Umesh to Buttler, no run, touch full, looks to pull, mistimes it to short mid wicket
8.3Umesh to Buttler,SIX!! Full on his legs, clears his front leg and goes down the ground over long on
8.4Umesh to Buttler, 2 runs, short ball outside off, cut through deep cover
8.5Umesh to Buttler, 1 run, yorker wide outside off, dugged out to deep point
8.6Umesh to DDP, no run
RR 77/0 after 8 overs
Narine to bowl,cButtler is on strike.
7.1 Narine to Buttler, 1 run
7.2Narine to DDP, 1 run, Flat and on middle, clipped to mid wicket
7.3Narine to Buttler, no run, over pitched on middle, pushed to extra cover
7.4Narine to Buttler, no run, around the wicket, outside leg, goes for a reverse sweep, misses it
7.5Narine to Buttler, no run, length and flat outside off, guided to short third man
7.6Narine to Buttler,1 run
RR 74/0 after 7 overs
Cummins to bowl, DDP is on strike.
6.1 Cummins to DDP,FOUR!! Short just outside off, edged behind third man
6.2Cummins to DDP,FOUR!! Length ball just outside off, driven through cover
6.3Cummins to DDP, 1 run, full on off stump, clipped to deep square leg
6.4Cummins to Buttler, no run, length ball on off, defended
6.5Cummins to Buttler,FOUR!! Touch fuller on middle and off, driven down the ground to long off
6.6Cummins to Buttler, 1 run
RR 60/0 after 6 overs
Mavi to bowl, DDP is on strike.
5.1Mavi to DDP, Slower, full on leg stump, driven to mid off
5.2Mavi to DDP, 1 leg bye, length ball on legs, tucked to short fine leg
5.3Mavi to Buttler,no run, Wide yorker, looks to guide it to third man, missed.
5.4Mavi to Buttler,FOUR!! Short outside pulled infront of square
5.5Mavi to Buttler,SIX!!Length ball outside off, lofted over cover fielder
5.6Mavi to Buttler, no run
RR 49/0 after 5 overs
Cummins to bowl, DDP is on strike.
4.1 Cummins to DDP, 1 run, length ball just outside off, guided to behind point
4.2Cummins to Buttler, no run,Full ball on off, play and a miss
4.3Cummins to Buttler,FOUR!! Full on middle, hit straight past him to long off
4.4Cummins to Buttler, 2 runs, full this time just outside off, hoicks it over mid off
4.5Cummins to Buttler, 1 bye,
4.6Cummins to DDP, 1 run
RR 40/0 after 4 overs
Varun to bowl, DDP is on strike.
3.1 Varun to DDP, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked behind square
3.2Varun to Buttler,SIX! Length ball on middle, rocks back and punched over bowler's head.
3.3Varun to Buttler, 2 runs, touch fuller on off, clipped to wide long on
3.4Varun to Buttler, 1 run, short on middle, pulled to deep square leg
3.5Varun to DDP, 1 run, short and tucked to deep square leg
3.6Varun to Buttler,FOUR! Length ball outside off, punched through extra cover
RR 21/0 after 3 overs
Umesh to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
2.1Umesh to Buttler,FOUR!! Full just outside off, lofted over mid on
2.2Umesh to Buttler,SIX!! Length ball on off, clears his front leg and hammered over deep mid wicket
2.3Umesh to Buttler, no run, yorker this on middle, and flicked to mid on
2.4Umesh to Buttler, no run, yorker just outside off, swng and a miss
2.5Umesh to Buttler, 2 byes, slow bouncer outside off, swing and a miss.
2.6Umesh to Buttler,FOUR! Length ball, tucked behind point, Venky Iyer gave it a chase and Buttler has ran four meanwhile.
RR 9/0 after 2 overs
Mavi to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
1.1 Mavi to Buttler, no run. back of length, outside off, angles back in, misses the bat
1.2Mavi to Buttler, 1 run, length ball, outside off, pushed to mid off
1.3Mavi to DDP,FOUR!! Touch fuller on his pads, flicked to deep square leg
1.4Mavi to DDP, 1 leg bye, length ball on his pads, tucked to short fine leg
1.5Mavi to Buttler, no run, touch fuller, coming back in, pushed to extra cover
1.6Mavi to Buttler,1 run
RR 2/0 after 1 over
Umesh Yadav to start for KKR, Jos Buttler is on strike.
0.1Yadav to Buttler, no run, Length ball, on middle and pushed to cover
0.2Yadav to Buttler, no run,length ball on off,inside edge
0.3Yadav to Buttler, no run, touch fuller, just outside off, inside edge on to thigh
0.4Yadav to Buttler, no run, short outside off, swing and a miss
0.5Yadav to Buttler, 1 run, full outside off, guided to third man,no ball
0.5 Yadav to DDP, FREE HIT, no run, length ball wide outside off, swing and a miss
0.6Yadav to DDP, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikalmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Toss
KKR won the toss and opt to bowl first
The Royals, on the other hand, will start as favourites in Monday's match with the tournament's highest run-getter and wicket-taker in their ranks in Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal.
KKR had an impressive start to the league with three wins from four matches but the back-to-back losses had taken them down below the top-4 and they would look to regain that slot.
KKR were beaten by Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 44 runs and seven wickets respectively in their last two matches. They had earlier lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore.