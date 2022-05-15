IPL 2022: Saha's unbeaten fifty guides GT to 7-wicket win against CSK

Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten half-century took the Gujarat Titans to a 7-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings with five balls to spare.
Earlier, the Titans had restricted CSK to a total of just 133/5. Gaikwad's 53 from 49 balls was the lone bright spot for CSK.
While Gujarat fielded an unchanged XI, Chennai made as many as four changes with N Jagadeesan, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner and Matheesha Pathirana coming in for Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana and Ambati Rayudu.
Teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeesan, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.
