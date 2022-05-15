Saha's unbeaten fifty guides GT to 7-wicket win vs CSK

IPL 2022: Saha's unbeaten fifty guides GT to 7-wicket win against CSK

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 19:08 ist
Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha. Credit: PTI Photo

Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten half-century took the Gujarat Titans to a 7-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings with five balls to spare.

Earlier, the Titans had restricted CSK to a total of just 133/5. Gaikwad's 53 from 49 balls was the lone bright spot for CSK.

While Gujarat fielded an unchanged XI, Chennai made as many as four changes with N Jagadeesan, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner and Matheesha Pathirana coming in for Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana and Ambati Rayudu.

Teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeesan, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
IPL 2022
Chennai Super Kings
Gujarat Titans

What's Brewing

PM Modi, Bindra hail India's maiden Thomas Cup triumph

PM Modi, Bindra hail India's maiden Thomas Cup triumph

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

84% employees feel office culture improved since Covid

84% employees feel office culture improved since Covid

Salim, Humayun, Lester to help study flamingo migration

Salim, Humayun, Lester to help study flamingo migration

Sizing up the big bad bridal wear market

Sizing up the big bad bridal wear market

Jumping the fence: Parkour's popularity grows in Bengaluru

Jumping the fence: Parkour's popularity grows in Bengaluru

Shot twice and blinded: US teen is still skateboarding

Shot twice and blinded: US teen is still skateboarding

Pets and neutering: To snip or not to snip?

Pets and neutering: To snip or not to snip?

 