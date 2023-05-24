IPL 2023: MI win toss, opt to bat against LSG

IPL 2023: MI win toss, opt to bat against LSG

The winner of this match will face off against Gujarat Titans

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 24 2023, 19:05 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 19:05 ist
MI skipper Rohit Sharma. Credit: PTI Photo

MI win toss and opt to bat against LSG. The match is being held at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The winner of the game will face off against Gujarat Titans. 

More to follow...

