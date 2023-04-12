IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 12 2023, 23:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 23:27 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by three runs in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News
IPL
Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

 