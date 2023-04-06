IPL 2023: RCB elect to bowl against KKR

IPL 2023: RCB elect to bowl against KKR

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 06 2023, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 19:07 ist
Royal Challengers Bangalore player Faf du Plessis with Kolkata Knight Riders players during their training session on the eve of their IPL 2023 cricket match, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match on Thursday.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RCB
KKR
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
ipl 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

Pilot lauded for safe landing with cobra in cockpit

Pilot lauded for safe landing with cobra in cockpit

Gokarna's hidden jewel

Gokarna's hidden jewel

A community that conserves together

A community that conserves together

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

 