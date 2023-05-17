IPL 2023: Rossouw's unbeaten 82 takes Delhi Capitals to 213 against Punjab Kings

Prithvi Shaw was finally back among runs with a 38-ball-54 while South African Rilee Rossouw smashed a scintillating 82 not out off 37 balls as Delhi Capitals scored 213 for 2 against Punjab Kings in an IPL encounter, here on Wednesday.
Skipper David Warner also contributed 46 off 31 balls with DC top order posting a decent total. It is their highest total of the season.
For Punjab Kings, Sam Curran had figures of 2 for 36 in four overs.
Brief Scores: DC 213/2 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 54 off 38 balls, Rilee Rossouw 82 not out off 37 balls, David Warner 46 off 31 balls, Sam Curran 2/36) vs Punjab Kings.
