IPL 2024: 5 batters to watch out for in today's Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings match

Second on the list of top IPL scorers this season, Riyan Parag is a player we should keep our eyes on. His fiery 76 in the loss against GT showed Parag can thrive even when others falter around him.
With huge scores of 82, 69, and 68 in the current IPL season, RR skipper Sanju Samson is proving to be a bitter pill to swallow for all opposition bowlers.
The veteran Indian opener, who has stunning IPL records (including most 4s) to his name, Shkhar Dhawan has not been able to lead his side to the top half of the table yet. However, if he is on song, there is no bowling attack that can escape his wrath.
Shashank Singh's successive 61 and 46 in the last two matches are testament to his fine form. He can deliver tonight and hand PBKS a surprise victory over the table toppers.
Although a bowler, Sam Curran has shown equal intent with the bat this time. His 63 against DC proves Curran can fire up any time and help his team with the willow as well.
(Published 13 April 2024, 10:26 IST)