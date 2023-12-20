IPL 2024 auction: Bids on Starc and others spark meme-fest on social media

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2024 is over, and now the stage is set for the action to begin.
Between the auction and the action, a lot of mockery, laughter and sarcasm all packed into numerous memes have taken over social media by storm.
While the anxiety of whether or not our favourite team will outperform the others in IPL 2024 lingers, help yourselves to some hand-picked memes that will surely make your day!
The Australian star Mitchell Starc made a welcome return to the cash-rich T20 League after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a record Rs 24.75 crore. Meanwhile, Cummins was rewarded for leading Australia to World Cup glory in India as he was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore.
They say certain wounds never heal, we just learn to live with them. Just when we thought we had learnt to live with our World Cup final loss, Australian players getting auctioned at prices higher than our fellow Indians ripped open some wounds that had perhaps begun to heal.
Not particularly thrilled by the RCB's bowling unit for the new season, fans took to social media with hilarious "expectations vs reality" memes.
Sure Swiggy is good with food and delivery but somebody needs to give an award to the social media manager of the app for banking on any trending opportunity and let's face it: While the auction as a whole was getting attention yesterday, it was the Starc-Cummins auction amount that stole the show.
Another meme on platform X (formerly Twitter) was a collage showing the joy of IPL players after all the money they made at the auction, the despair of Pakistan players over not playing in the IPL, the anger of Rohit Sharma fans after Hardik Pandya became the captain of Mumbai Indians and the celebration of cricket fans as they seem to have moved past their gut-wrenching defeat in the World Cup. Together they make for a heady amalgam of emotions!
Catching on the Animal trend, with Rachin Ravindra and Shardul Thakur in the team, seems like CSK will have reasons to celebrate this time as well!
Expressing surprise over the Rs 20 crore bids for Australian players, this post by Rajasthan Royals was relatable to all those who watched the auction.
This was the first time that an IPL auction was held overseas, in Dubai and a woman auctioneer held the gavel.
Amid the many laughs, David Warner seemed to have a bit of fun as well, tagging Travis Head when Warner discovered that his former team SRH had blocked him on their social media handle.