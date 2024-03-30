IPL 2024: De Kock, Pooran and Krunal power LSG to 199 against PBKS

Riding on late cameos by stand-in-skipper Nicholas Pooran (42 off 21 balls ) and all-rounder Krunal Pandya (43 not out of 22 balls), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made 199 for eight against Punjab Kings after opting to bat first in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Lucknow.

Opener Quinton de Kock top scored for LSG with a 38-ball 54, but it was Pooran's 21-ball 42, which infused life into his team's innings in the middle overs.

On the back of two sixes and four boundaries, Krunal then scored at a strike rate of 200 to finish on a 22-ball 43, giving his side extra cushion.

LSG's regular skipper K L Rahul is playing as an 'Impact Player' in the match.

"KL Rahul is playing as an impact player. He has an injury and we're looking to give him a break in such a long tournament, but he'll play as an impact substitute. Everyone must take the opportunities and perform at their best," said Pooran at the toss.