IPL 2024 Final | KKR vs SRH: 5 batters to watch out for

After an intense season of T20 cricket, the Indian Premier League final is finally upon us. Tonight, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai in the IPL final. This will be the fourth final for the Kolkata-based side who have two the trophy twice. While SRH haven't won a final yet their earlier version—Deccan Chargers—had won the IPL in 2009. Here we take a look at batters to watch out for in the ultimate showdown of domestic T20 cricket.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 08:15 IST
Sunil Narine has been KKR's best batter by far this season. If he shines with the bat again tonight, the Kolkata-based side's chances of winning will shoot up.

Credit: PTI Photo

Venkatesh Iyer's fireworks in the first qualifier against SRH place him among the batters to watch for in tonight's encounter.

Credit: PTI Photo

KKR's captain, Shreyas Iyer, has often been their anchor in the middle order. A captain's knock is all a team needs to get charged up in a final. Ask Ricky Ponting.

Credit: PTI Photo

A lot will depend on the shoulders of the Aussie Travis Head if SRH wants to win tonight. He is the fourth-highest run-getter this season with 567 runs in 14 matches.

Credit: PTI Photo

Home-grown talent Abhishek Sharma has been fiery with the bat in the 2024 edition of the IPL. He needs to put his best foot forward tonight in the ultimate clash of the season.

Credit: PTI Photo

Sports NewsKKRCricketIPLSRH

