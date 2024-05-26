IPL 2024 Final | KKR vs SRH: 5 batters to watch out for

Sunil Narine has been KKR's best batter by far this season. If he shines with the bat again tonight, the Kolkata-based side's chances of winning will shoot up.
Venkatesh Iyer's fireworks in the first qualifier against SRH place him among the batters to watch for in tonight's encounter.
KKR's captain, Shreyas Iyer, has often been their anchor in the middle order. A captain's knock is all a team needs to get charged up in a final. Ask Ricky Ponting.
A lot will depend on the shoulders of the Aussie Travis Head if SRH wants to win tonight. He is the fourth-highest run-getter this season with 567 runs in 14 matches.
Home-grown talent Abhishek Sharma has been fiery with the bat in the 2024 edition of the IPL. He needs to put his best foot forward tonight in the ultimate clash of the season.
Published 26 May 2024, 08:15 IST