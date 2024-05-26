IPL 2024 Final | KKR vs SRH: 5 batters to watch out for

After an intense season of T20 cricket, the Indian Premier League final is finally upon us. Tonight, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai in the IPL final. This will be the fourth final for the Kolkata-based side who have two the trophy twice. While SRH haven't won a final yet their earlier version—Deccan Chargers—had won the IPL in 2009. Here we take a look at batters to watch out for in the ultimate showdown of domestic T20 cricket.