IPL 2024: GT cruise to 231/3 against CSK thanks to twin centuries from Gill and Sudarshan

Gujarat Titan's skipper Shubman Gill and youngster Sai Sudarshan smashed centuries against the Chennai Super Kings to help their team to 231/3.
The captain scored 104 off 55, while his partner on the other end scored 103 off 51 before both of them fell in the 18th over to Tushar Deshpande, who was CSK's sole wicket-taker with figures of 2/33 in his 4.
David Miller scored 16 off 11 to add the cherry on the top at the end of the innings. CSK need 232 runs to stay on track for the playoffs.
Published 10 May 2024, 15:51 IST