Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Lok Sabha Election Updates: 40K CAPF personnel to remain in Bengal till June 19 to manage post-poll violence

Track latest updates of the Lok Sabha elections, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 04:26 IST
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 04:26 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:5503 Jun 2024

Haryana CM rejects Delhi govt charge of restricted water supply

02:2303 Jun 2024

'Credit goes to PM Modi': Odisha BJP chief over exit poll predictions

02:2303 Jun 2024

Exit polls have no value, manufactured at home two months back: Mamata

04:2603 Jun 2024

Over 2,000 personnel deployed for counting of votes in Mizoram

More than 2,000 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, a senior official said on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said a three-tier security arrangement has been made in all the 13 counting centres across the state.

There would be three counting centres in state capital Aizawl and one each in the other district headquarters, he said.

04:0603 Jun 2024

40,000 CAPF personnel to remain in Bengal till June 19 to manage post-poll violence

04:0303 Jun 2024

Re-election under way in West Bengal for Mathurpur constituency

Repolling was under way on Monday at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, officials said.

The repolling started at 7 am and would continue till 6 pm, they said.

The booth in the Barasat constituency is located at the Kadambagachi Saradar Para FP School in the Deganga assembly segment, while the one in Mathurapur is located at the Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith in the Kakdwip assembly seat, they added.

02:5503 Jun 2024

Haryana CM rejects Delhi govt charge of restricted water supply

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday rejected the Delhi government's charge that his state was not supplying the national capital's share of water, asserting his dispensation is releasing water to the city over and above the agreed-upon quantity.

The BJP leader asked the AAP dispensation to pay attention to proper management and distribution of the resource.

"(Arvind) Kejriwal is misleading people. Earlier too, he raised this issue. They want to hide their own shortcomings," Saini said, when asked about the AAP government's allegations.

02:2303 Jun 2024

'Credit goes to PM Modi': Odisha BJP chief over exit poll predictions

Published 03 June 2024, 02:55 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCArvind KejriwalMamata Banerjeeexit pollsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us