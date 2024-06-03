Lok Sabha Election Updates: 40K CAPF personnel to remain in Bengal till June 19 to manage post-poll violence

More than 2,000 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, a senior official said on Monday.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said a three-tier security arrangement has been made in all the 13 counting centres across the state.
There would be three counting centres in state capital Aizawl and one each in the other district headquarters, he said.
Repolling was under way on Monday at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, officials said.
The repolling started at 7 am and would continue till 6 pm, they said.
The booth in the Barasat constituency is located at the Kadambagachi Saradar Para FP School in the Deganga assembly segment, while the one in Mathurapur is located at the Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith in the Kakdwip assembly seat, they added.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday rejected the Delhi government's charge that his state was not supplying the national capital's share of water, asserting his dispensation is releasing water to the city over and above the agreed-upon quantity.
The BJP leader asked the AAP dispensation to pay attention to proper management and distribution of the resource.
"(Arvind) Kejriwal is misleading people. Earlier too, he raised this issue. They want to hide their own shortcomings," Saini said, when asked about the AAP government's allegations.