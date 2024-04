Sunil Narine made a blistering 109 off 56 balls to power Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a challenging 223/6 after they were put into bat by Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match in Kolkata.

Earlier, KKR, named an unchanged XI while skipper Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin have return to the field for RR.

While Ashwin is in the playing eleven, Buttler has been listed in the impact sub options.