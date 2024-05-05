Home
IPL 2024: PBKS restrict CSK to modest 167 for 9

Ravindra Jadeja (43), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Daryl Mitchell (30) got starts for CSK but failed to transform their knocks into big scores.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 May 2024, 12:10 IST
Dharamsala: Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel picked up three wickets apiece as Punjab Kings dished out a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Chennai Super Kings to a modest 167 for nine in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja (43), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Daryl Mitchell (30) got starts for CSK but failed to transform their knocks into big scores.

Chahar (3/23) and Harshal (4/24) stood out with the ball for PBKS, while stand-in captain Sam Curran (1/34) and Arshdeep Singh (2/42) also registered their names in the wicket-takers list.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 167 for 9 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 43; Rahul Chahar 3/23, Harshal Patel 3/24).

Published 05 May 2024, 12:10 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsCSKChennai Super KingsIPLPunjab KingsPBKS

