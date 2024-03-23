JOIN US
sports cricket

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

The first match of this year's IPL was won by the CSK when they defeated RCB by 6 wickets on Friday.
Last Updated 23 March 2024, 09:37 IST

Follow Us

Mohali: Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Saturday.

The game marks the comeback of Rishabh Pant, who was out of action for more than 14 months after a horrific car accident in December 2022.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh.

(Published 23 March 2024, 09:37 IST)
