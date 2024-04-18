IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 5 bowlers to watch out for

A talented pacer, Arshdeep Singh is known for his quick pace and ability to trouble batters with his variations.
A consistent T20 pacer, Gerald Coetzee has all the ability to restrict batters from scoring runs quickly.
A top quality pacer, Kagiso Rabada is a genuine match-winner with his impressive bowling.
One of the best fast bowlers in the world, Bumrah is known for his deadly yorkers and ability to pick quick wickets at regular intervals.
An all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball, Sam Curran is best known for his quick pace and powerful hitting.
(Published 18 April 2024, 05:53 IST)