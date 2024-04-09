JOIN US
sports

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here's a list of five bowlers from Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad's fixture to keep an eye on.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 07:16 IST

Shahbaz Ahmed has been impressive with his ability to generate bounce and seam movement. He is one of the crucial bowlers to watch out for in today's game.

Credit: PTI

With raw pace and the ability to bowl tight line, Sam Curran is a threat to batsmen in all conditions.

Credit: PTI

Known for his ability to swing both ways, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a key asset for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI

One of the premier fast bowlers in the IPL, Arshdeep Singh consistently delivers with pace and accuracy.

Credit: PTI

A left-arm swing bowler, Jaydev Unadkat's ability to swing the ball at pace makes him a potent force, especially in T20 format.

Credit: PTI

(Published 09 April 2024, 07:16 IST)
Sports News Cricket news IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings

