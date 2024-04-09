IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Shahbaz Ahmed has been impressive with his ability to generate bounce and seam movement. He is one of the crucial bowlers to watch out for in today's game.
With raw pace and the ability to bowl tight line, Sam Curran is a threat to batsmen in all conditions.
Known for his ability to swing both ways, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a key asset for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
One of the premier fast bowlers in the IPL, Arshdeep Singh consistently delivers with pace and accuracy.
A left-arm swing bowler, Jaydev Unadkat's ability to swing the ball at pace makes him a potent force, especially in T20 format.
(Published 09 April 2024, 07:16 IST)