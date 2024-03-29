RCB succumb at home as KKR beat hosts by 7 wickets in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders crushed Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Asked to bat first, RCB posted 182/6 riding on Virat Kohli's 59-ball unbeaten 83.

KKR started off on a rousing note as the opening duo of Philip Salt (30 off 20 balls) and Sunil Narine (47 off 22 balls) added 86 runs in just 6.3 overs.

Later, Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 30 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 off 24 balls) helped KKR complete the task with 19 balls remaining for the side's second win in three games.

Earlier, star batter Kohli top-scored for RCB while Cameron Green (33 off 21 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (28 off 19 balls) made useful contributions, the latter while getting two reprieves.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 182 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohi 83 not out, Cameron Green 33;Andre Russell 2/29).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 186 for 3 in 16.5 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 50, Sunil Narine 47, Shreyas Iyer 39 not out;Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/23).