IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult can change the course of the game swing and variations. He is known for troubling the batsmen especially with the new ball.
Yash Dayal has been emerged as one of the star bowlers in the tournament. He has bowled some amazing spells which proved vital for the RCB in the tournament. His ability to adapt as per the situation makes him him an important player for the RCB.
Cameron Green's ability to pick wickets and break the partnerships makes him a key player. He can also contribute with the bat which further strengthens the RCB line up.
One of the best spinners in the tournament, Yuzvendra Chahal's ability to take wickets and contain runs in the middle overs makes him a crucial player in tonight's fixture.
Mohammed Siraj's fierce bowling and ability to pick wickets at regular intervals makes him a key player for RCB.
Published 22 May 2024, 06:32 IST