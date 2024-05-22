Home
IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals eliminator in the IPL 2024, let us look at five bowlers to watch out for.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 06:32 IST
Left-arm pacer Trent Boult can change the course of the game swing and variations. He is known for troubling the batsmen especially with the new ball.

Credit: PTI

Yash Dayal has been emerged as one of the star bowlers in the tournament. He has bowled some amazing spells which proved vital for the RCB in the tournament. His ability to adapt as per the situation makes him him an important player for the RCB.

Credit: PTI

Cameron Green's ability to pick wickets and break the partnerships makes him a key player. He can also contribute with the bat which further strengthens the RCB line up.

Credit: PTI

One of the best spinners in the tournament, Yuzvendra Chahal's ability to take wickets and contain runs in the middle overs makes him a crucial player in tonight's fixture.

Credit: PTI

Mohammed Siraj's fierce bowling and ability to pick wickets at regular intervals makes him a key player for RCB.

Credit: PTI

Published 22 May 2024, 06:32 IST
Mohammed SirajIPLRCBRajasthan RoyalsYash DayalCameron GreenYuzvendra ChahalTrent Boult

