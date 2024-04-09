IPL 2024 | Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs

Mullanpur: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by two runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Chasing 183 for a win, Punjab could only manage 180 for 6 with Shashank Singh top-scoring with 46 not out off 25 balls.

Ashutosh Sharma also remained not out on 33 off 15 balls while Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza chipped in with 29 and 28 respectively.

For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 32 runs.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh grabbed 4/29 to help Punjab Kings restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 182 for 9.