Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - 5 batters to watch out for

Here's a list of five players who could be ones to watch out for in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.
Last Updated 05 April 2024, 06:22 IST

A versatile player, Heinrich Klaasen can turn the game around with his aggressive batting.

Credit: PTI

A power hitter, Shivam Dube is known for his game-changing performances with the bat.

Credit: PTI

Abhishek Sharma can play crucial innings under pressure and is known for his tactical acumen.

Credit: PTI

Rachin Ravindra has all the capability to dismantle any bowling attack and is one of the key batters to look out for.

Credit: PTI

One of the best batsmen in SRH, Travis Head is known for providing great start to the team with his explosive batting.

Credit: PTI

(Published 05 April 2024, 06:22 IST)
