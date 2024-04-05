IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - 5 batters to watch out for

A versatile player, Heinrich Klaasen can turn the game around with his aggressive batting.
A power hitter, Shivam Dube is known for his game-changing performances with the bat.
Abhishek Sharma can play crucial innings under pressure and is known for his tactical acumen.
Rachin Ravindra has all the capability to dismantle any bowling attack and is one of the key batters to look out for.
One of the best batsmen in SRH, Travis Head is known for providing great start to the team with his explosive batting.
